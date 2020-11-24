Life after war: 'It's too painful to sleep'

Fighting has ended in and around Nagorno-Karabakh but some civilians are still suffering.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been accused of using banned cluster bombs. Both sides deny using them.

Human rights groups have verified their use and called their deployment a flagrant disregard for civilian life.

As part of the deal to stop the conflict, regions surrounding the disputed territory that were taken by Armenian forces in the 1990s are being returned to Azerbaijan.

