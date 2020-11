As part of the peace agreement that ended six weeks of war, Armenia reluctantly agreed that parts of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh would now be controlled by Azerbaijan.

For the ethnic Armenians who fled fighting in the town of Hadrut that meant they had effectively been made homeless, driven from their houses by the conflict and unwilling to return and live under Azeri control.

Produced by Jonah Fisher and Abdujalil Abdurasulov