In six months Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s life has changed beyond recognition.

The stay-at-home mother stood against Belarus’ long-standing leader Alexander Lukashenko in this summer’s elections after her husband was jailed by the regime.

It’s widely believed she won the vote, but when Lukashenko declared himself victorious she was forced into exile.

Three months on from the election, Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie met up with her to reflect on this life-changing journey.

Produced by Sara Monetta, filmed and edited by Andy Smythe.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women each year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and use #BBC100Women.