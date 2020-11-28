French police have fired tear gas and protesters have thrown fireworks during demonstrations against a bill that would make it a criminal offence to film or take photos of police with "malevolent intent".

Protesters say the bill will undermine the freedom of the press to document police brutality.

Anger has increased since footage emerged of three white policemen racially abusing and beating black music producer Michel Zecler in his Paris studio. The officers identified in the video have been suspended.