Coronavirus: Shops, hairdressers, and museums reopen in Republic of Ireland
All retail outlets, hairdressers, museums and libraries reopened in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday in an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
The country had been in lockdown for nearly six weeks, with rules similar to those in spring, except schools stayed open and construction continued.
It is now moving from the most severe Level Five restrictions to Level Three.
People will also be able to attend religious services, and play golf and tennis again.