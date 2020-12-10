Ireland's minister for foreign affairs says there is increasing pessimism and frustration on the EU side over the Brexit talks with the UK.

Simon Coveney told Lucy Hockings on BBC World News that the new Sunday target for an agreement was "a very definitive timeline".

He added: "We have a couple of days now to find a way of closing gaps that are really quite big in the context of the difference between the two sides.

"There is an increasing pessimism within the European Union but also an increasing frustration I think that it has come to this."