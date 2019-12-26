Does Putin admit any responsibility for 'new Cold War'?

During his annual end-of-year news conference, Vladimir Putin was asked about relations between Russia and the West.

The BBC’s Steve Rosenberg asked the Kremlin leader whether Russian authorities consider themselves “white and fluffy” – a Russian expression which means squeaky clean – when it comes to accepting responsibility for worsening ties.

Mr Putin struck a defiant tone in an exchange with our correspondent when asked about Russia's role in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the country's most prominent opposition activist.

Read more: Russia's Putin calls Navalny poisoning inquiry 'a trick'

Report names Russian agents in poisoning case