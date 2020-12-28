2020 and me: 'I know the value of family more'

Rula Najjar and her family moved to Istanbul in 2012, a year after a devastating civil war erupted in Syria, and was a teenager when she started a new life in Turkey.

Despite some calling it a "disaster", Rula thinks there will be benefits from 2020 and says fleeing from another disaster has helped her to accept what has happened.

So what has Rula learned from this year, and what does she expect from 2021?

This film by Neyran Elden and Ege Tatlici, is part of a series of films called ‘2020 and me’, a short series of films from around the world looking at how the events of 2020 have affected them.

Series producer: Dan Curtis