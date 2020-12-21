'Status quo would be fair deal on fishing'

The "status quo" would be a fair deal for Danish fishermen, the CEO of the Danish Fishermen's Producers Organisation has said.

Ken Skau Fischer told BBC World News that Danish fisherman were reliant on being able to fish in UK waters, which provide 40% of their annual catch.

"I think a fair deal is more or less keeping the present status quo, and when I do say that I think we would like to continue to have access to UK waters. We have been fishing in those waters for many, many years," he said.