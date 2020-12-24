The former Trade Secretary Liam Fox said Thursday's Brexit deal showed the wisdom of sticking to an end-of-year deadline and not extending the transition period.

He told BBC World News: "Finally Brexit gets done, and I think it shows the wisdom of applying a timetable to this. If we had extended the implementation period there would have been further uncertainty."

The deal had been done in 11 months, which was a record for a trade agreement, he said.