A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck central Croatia, with reports of many injuries and at least one death.

A 12-year-old girl was reportedly killed in Petrinja, with the mayor saying around half the town had been destroyed and people were being pulled from the rubble.

Elsewhere, further deaths have been reported by local media but are yet to be confirmed.

The earthquake could be felt in the Croatian capital Zagreb, in neighbouring Bosnia and Serbia, and as far away as Italy.

