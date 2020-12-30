The Belarus opposition finding new ways to protest
Demonstrators in Belarus face police brutality and possible detention for participating in protests against the disputed August presidential election.
So, from flash mobs to courtyard singing, many are now turning to new and creative ways to voice their protest.
Video journalist: Abdujalil Abdurasulov
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.