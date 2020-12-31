Hundreds of dead birds cover Rome street

Hundreds of dead birds were found lying around the Termini train station on Via Cavour in Rome on New Year's night. The exact cause of death is unclear, but Diego Finecchia believed it was linked to firework displays that took place in the city to mark the beginning of the new year.

Rome had announced a fireworks ban ahead of New Year's Eve as a means of keeping citizens, animals and the city's archaeological heritage safe, but the ban was largely ignored.

Footage courtesy of Diego Finecchia