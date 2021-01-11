Irish 'laughing dad' goes viral

A video featuring footage of a County Mayo being consumed by fits of laughter while trying to record a birthday message for his son, has gone viral.

Vincent McDonnell was sending the message to his son David, who was celebrating his 40th birthday in Australia.

His younger son Paul got the video rolling, but the pair could not contain their laughter as they racked up the attempts.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5m times on Paul's Twitter account.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken