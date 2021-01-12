The government in the Republic of Ireland is to publish a public inquiry report into “mother-and-baby-homes” – religious institutions which took in unmarried pregnant women.

The last home in the country closed in the 1990s.

The mothers and their children often suffered cruelty, neglect, and stigma in their later lives.

At the site of one home, in Tuam in County Galway, hundreds of young children are believed to be buried in a sewerage system.

The BBC’s Ireland Correspondent Chris Page has been speaking to a man who was born in the home in 1951.

Video edited by Jordan Kenny