Protesters and police clash in Russian city of Vladivostok

Russian police detained dozens of protesters at the beginning a wave of demonstrations in support of the jailed government critic, Alexei Navalny.

The first protests took place in Russia's Far East - in Vladivostok and Khabarovsk - and have now spread across the country. Police have declared the demonstrations illegal and said they would break them up.

In the centre of Moscow hundreds of metal barriers are in place to stop protesters from gathering.

Mr Navalny was detained on his return to Moscow last Sunday, five months after being poisoned by a deadly nerve agent.