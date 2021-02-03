Anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny has been a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than ten years and has millions of Russian followers on social media. He’s been described as the man Putin “fears the most”.

On Tuesday he was jailed for three-and-a-half years for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence. But who is Alexei Navalny? Here’s what you need to know.

