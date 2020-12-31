Spain migrant worker camp fire: 'Our house is burning'

A fire destroyed dozens of shacks, home to hundreds of undocumented workers, in southern Spain last night.

Incidents like this are not rare in the area, last December 200 people were made homeless after a fire devastated shacks in Nijar.

Undocumented migrants from Africa often find work in the greenhouses of Almeria, a region where a large proportion of the UK's fruits and vegetables come from in the winter months.

Workers often live in poor conditions with no access to water or electricity, creating shelters out of the same plastic used for the greenhouses and discarded wood pallets.