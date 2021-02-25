Greece is hoping European countries will adopt a Covid-19 vaccine certificate system to make tourism easier during the summer.

A digital vaccination certificate would make travel smoother, Akis Skertsos, deputy minister to Greece's prime minister explained.

He told BBC World News: "We don't think that this is discriminatory at all. Restrictions are already in place and will accompany us throughout 2021...

"Those who have not been vaccinated will still be able to travel. They will still be able to visit Greece if they want to but they will do it in a slower process."

People who had not been vaccinated could be subject to testing or self-isolation on arrival, he said.