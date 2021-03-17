A photography project by a Dublin-based filmmaker is capturing the stories of people named Paddy, Pat, Patrick or Padraig.

Over the next year Ross O'Callaghan plans to take photographs of the Irish men from all walks of life for the collection of portraits.

He said he hopes to capture "what it's like to be Irish and male in contemporary Ireland".

Award-winning Slaughtneil based architect, Paddy Bradley, is among those who will feature in the project.

The exhibition entitled Paddy Portraits is due to be displayed in New York on St Patrick's Day 2022.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken