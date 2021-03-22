The son of an elderly man in Sweden has told BBC Panorama his father ‘was left to die’, after he tested positive for COVID-19, in a care home last April.

Thomas Andersson was shocked to find out that his father, Jan, 81, was not receiving medical treatment, but given end of life care instead.

After Thomas alerted local press, Jan was put on a drip and is now alive and well.

In December 2020, a Swedish commission report concluded Sweden’s pandemic strategy had failed to protect the elderly.

