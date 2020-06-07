Belgian police 'are supposed to protect us'

Campaigners in Belgium are calling for urgent reform of the police after a series of high profile deaths.

Most were from minority ethnic backgrounds. No officer – in any of the cases - has been jailed.

It’s prompted accusations that the police are acting with impunity.

The Belgian Federal force said it couldn’t comment on ongoing investigations but unions told the BBC the police were not institutionally racist.

Reporter: BBC Europe Correspondent Nick Beake.

Video journalist: Bruno Boelpaep