Football in Germany: 'The fans own the club'

There's growing interest in the UK in a different model of football club ownership, following anger over the proposal to create a European Super League.

The founding members of the league came from three countries - England, Spain and Italy. But, despite Germany being home to some of Europe's biggest clubs, no German teams were involved.

This has been widely linked to the the role German supporters have in the running of their clubs. Commercial interests are not allowed to hold a stake larger than 49%, leaving the fans - or members - with the power to veto decisions.

Plans for the creation of the European Super League are on hold, after several of the teams involved announced their withdrawal.

