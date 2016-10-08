A man has been arrested in Albania after driving into a pedestrianised square in the capital, Tirana.

The car only came to a stop when a passer-by jumped in feet first through the window.

The passer-by said he thought the driver was aiming for the crowd in a possible terrorist attack.

Many people had been queuing up to be vaccinated in tents in Skanderbeg Square at the time.

Albanian police say they believe the 32-year-old suspect was driving under the influence of drugs.