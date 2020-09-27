#MeToo Serbia: 'I thought I was the only one'
A #MeToo movement has been sweeping through western Balkans after Serbian actress Milena Radulovic went public with allegations of abuse against a former drama teacher.
Women from across the region have been sharing their own stories of sexual violence - a previously taboo subject.
BBC Monitoring’s Krassi Twigg spoke to two of the women who led the way in what’s been described as a revolution.
Additional reporting: Vesna Stancic
Video produced by Suniti Singh