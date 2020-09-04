Teen girl found in boat drifting for three weeks at sea

Aicha, 17, from Ivory Coast survived at sea for three weeks without food or water.

Out of 59 passengers, she is one of only three to survive.

It's the biggest known tragedy involving migrant boats in the Canary Islands.

Aicha left her hometown in November, travelling to Mauritania where she got the boat. Only her older sister knew of her plans to make the perilous journey.

She was rescued by a Spanish Airforce crew, who she has now been reunited with.

Video Journalist: Bruno Boelpaep

Additional filming: Juan Antonio Dominguez