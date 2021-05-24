Belarus has been condemned for diverting a plane, in order to arrest Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. Fighter jets were sent to take down the plane after claiming there was a bomb threat, which witnesses on the flight said "wasn't true". Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary also suggested there were KGB security agents on the flight.

