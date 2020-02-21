It's been seven years since war broke out in eastern Ukraine between Russian backed separatists and the Ukrainian government.

Since then more than thirteen thousand people have been killed and over a million uprooted from their homes.

The war has had a devastating impact on elderly people many of whom were trapped in their homes during fighting. There is a ceasefire although violations are common.

Fergal Keane has reported on the war since it began and has followed the stories of some of those directly affected - among them a beekeeper and his wife he first met in summer 2015 living in the frontline village of Peski. Now Fergal has gone back to eastern Ukraine to find out what's happened to Anatoliy and Svetlana Kosse.