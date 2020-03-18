In March, Venice announced a ban on large vessels, including cruise ships and shipping containers, following concerns from residents over pollution, and underwater erosion of the city's foundations.

The ban will only come into effect once new terminals are built to allow for new routes around the city centre.

Some residents took to boats, and lined up in the streets to protest as the first post-Covid cruise ship left the city.

Other residents welcomed the return of the tourist season, and the jobs it will bring.