'Bosnia's relief that Ratko Mladic loses appeal'

Ratko Mladic, a former Bosnian Serb commander, has lost his appeal against a 2017 conviction for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The UN court upheld the life sentence for his role in the killing of around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim (Bosniak) men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995.

Bosnia's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic told BBC World News that there was "relief" that a final verdict had been handed down.

She said that the glorification of genocide must be now be prohibited.