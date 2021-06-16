William Taylor: Putin wanted meeting with Biden
The Biden-Putin Geneva summit was prompted by a phone call when the US president called the Russian leader telling him to "back off" over Ukraine, the former acting US ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, has said.
He told BBC World News that President Biden had told President Putin he would face sanctions over his actions, but also suggested the two of them meet.
"President Putin apparently really wanted to have this meeting that is now happening," he said.