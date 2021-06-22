Nine Catalan separatists convicted over a failed independence bid in 2017 have been formally pardoned by the Spanish government.

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told BBC World News that talking was the best way to resolve political differences.

“We remain convinced that the best way to address differences that exist within our society is with dialogue, with negotiation, with talking, not with unilateralism as we saw in the past, but by negotiating together,” she said

In Spain tens of thousands of people protested against the decision to pardon earlier this month.

The government argues the move will help calm tensions over Catalonia.