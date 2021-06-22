Nine Catalan separatists convicted over a failed independence bid in 2017 have been formally pardoned by the Spanish government.

President of the government of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, told BBC World News that the priority now was to have an agreed referendum as this was the best way to achieve independence.

In Spain tens of thousands of people protested against the decision to pardon earlier this month.

The government argues the move will help calm tensions over Catalonia.