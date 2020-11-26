Tikhanovskaya: Painful to see my husband in court

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has spoken about the trial of her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky which is taking place in a closed court. He is accused of inciting violence ahead of the election and she rejects the charges.

"It is fake trial of course and fake judges, fake prosecutors, because they made this process closed not to show people how brave and strong people are behind bars,” she told BBC World News.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, a political novice, stood in the 2020 election after her husband was barred from running and jailed. She is widely thought to have won the election, but President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory, sparking demonstrations.