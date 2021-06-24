'EU-UK diplomacy needed to revive tourism'

Diplomacy and co-operation between the UK and EU could help ensure easier travel, Portuguese MEP Claudia Monteiro de Aguiar has said.

Her comments came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said all member states should quarantine arrivals from the UK considering the dangers of the spread of Delta variant.

But the MEP told BBC World News: "These problems can only be solved if there is an exchange of information between Europe and in this particular case the UK." She said "everyone loses" if a post-Brexit hostility prevented an agreement.