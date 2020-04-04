Russia's Euro 2020 Covid dilemma
Authorities in Russia have begun sounding the alarm about a new wave of coronavirus now sweeping the country, causing a record number of deaths in recent days.
Some regions have begun introducing restrictions – including Moscow, where many workers are being obliged to get vaccinated and restaurants will soon only be open to people who can prove they are Covid-free.
Meanwhile St Petersburg is hosting football fans for Euro 2020 and reluctant to bring in any tough measures, even as the city's hospitals are filling up with Covid patients.
Correspondent: Sarah Rainsford
Camera: Matthew Goddard
Producer: Liza Shuvalova