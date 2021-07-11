Euro 2020 final: Which side of England's 'Little Italy' will get to celebrate?
Around one in five people in the town of Bedford is Italian, giving it the nickname "Little Italy".
It means many families and friendship groups will be divided when the two footballing nations face each other in Euro 2020's thrilling climax on Sunday.
