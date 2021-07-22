Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that his government will hold a referendum on its new law which includes a ban on the depiction or promotion of homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.

Dismissing the idea that this decision was about populism, the country’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said the referendum was about democracy.

“Now the people will have a chance to make their will very clear,” he told BBC Hardtalk.

The European Parliament voted in favour of taking legal action over the new law earlier this month. MEPs said the new legislation breached “EU values, principles and law".

Mr Orban has said the school policy is a matter for Hungary, not "Brussels bureaucrats".