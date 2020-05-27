Tips from the Netherlands on how to build a nation of cyclists
As countries face pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, many climate experts recommend the promotion of cycling as an easy way to cut emissions.
But every country will face very different challenges in making this a reality.
What can they learn from the Netherlands?
BBC Netherlands correspondent Anna Holligan is on the cycle path to share some tips from the Dutch Cycling Embassy.
Filmed and edited by Maarten Willems
Produced by Kate Vandy