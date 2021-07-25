How do you build a nation of cyclists?

As countries face pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, many climate experts recommend the promotion of cycling as an easy way to cut emissions.

Every country will face very different challenges in making this a reality, so what can they learn from the Netherlands?

BBC Netherlands correspondent Anna Holligan takes to the cycle path to share some tips from the Dutch Cycling Embassy.

