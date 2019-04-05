Roma student: 'My only goal is to finish school'
Fifteen-year-old Kristina says her goal in life is to finish school and go to police academy.
But not all young people in the Roma community are like her.
A recent Unesco report found that around 60% of Roma children in the Balkan countries don’t attend upper secondary school. That contributes to a cycle of poverty and social issues.
But there is hope, as shown by one primary school in Croatia’s Medjimurje region.
