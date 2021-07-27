Robot, stand up: Dad builds exoskeleton to help son walk

French dad and robotics engineer Jean-Louis Constanza has built a robotic suit for his 16-year-old son Oscar that allows him to walk.

Oscar, a wheelchair user, activates the suit by saying "Robot, stand up", and it then walks for him.

Jean-Louis co-founded the company that builds the suit, which can allow users to move upright for a few hours a day.

It is used in hospitals in several counties, but it isn't yet available for everyday use by individuals and has a price tag of around €150,000 (about £127,700).

A personal exoskeleton would need to be much lighter, the company's engineers said.

