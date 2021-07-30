Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires in villages and resorts on Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

Dozens of people have been taken to hospital and an investigation has been launched to determine if some of the fires were a result of arson.

During a visit to Manavgat, Turkey's Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, said bringing the fires under control might take time.

