Turkey is continuing to battle deadly wildfires sweeping through the country, forcing tourists to flee in boats and turning the sky red.

More than 120 fires have now been brought under control, but local and international firefighters are still battling another seven blazes. A total of eight people are known to have died.

Over the weekend, tourists and local residents had to be evacuated from Bodrum and Marmaris, with private boats coming to their rescue as the flames crept closer to the shoreline.

Investigators are trying to establish whether some of the fires were started deliberately, amid reports that one suspected arsonist has been detained.