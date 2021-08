Thousands of people have had to evacuate Greece's second biggest island as severe wildfires rage.

Standing under red skies, one tourist on Evia described the scenes as "apocalyptic", while another woman fleeing by ferry said: "It's like a horror movie but it's not... it's real life".

Drone footage has also been filmed that shows the extend of the damage caused by wildfires on the mainland, north of Athens.

Read more: Hundreds more evacuated as Greek wildfires rage