The author of the successful Wolf Hall trilogy, about the life of 16th Century politician Thomas Cromwell, says he wouldn't have gone on holiday in a political crisis.

The current Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, was at a Greek resort as the Taliban made huge advances across Afghanistan.

Hilary Mantel also compared the former Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings to her most celebrated character.

She spoke to the BBC's Andrew Marr along with the actor Ben Miles, who stars in and co-adapted the stage play of the latest book in the series.