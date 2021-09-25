Voters in Switzerland go to the polls this Sunday to decide whether to allow same-sex marriage.

Switzerland is one of the last countries in western Europe not to recognize same sex marriage, and supporters say the change in the law is long overdue.

But there is opposition from some church groups and right wing political parties, who claim it would undermine the traditional family.

Producer: Imogen Foulkes

