Building a Gothic palace with my dad

A 94 year-old American man is fulfilling a dream by building a Gothic-inspired edifice in the heart of the French countryside.

Donald Russell, who’s a retired palaeontologist, taught himself stone-carving as well as the principles of 13th century Gothic architecture – and gradually his masterwork is emerging from the Burgundy hills.

