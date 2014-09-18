Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has told the BBC he is dedicating the Nobel Peace Prize, which he was awarded jointly with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, to Russian journalists who have been killed in the line of duty.

In an interview with the BBC's Richard Galpin, Dmitry Muratov described the situation with independent media in Russia as "very, very difficult and complicated" and criticised legislation which he said was "aimed at restricting the freedom of the press".

In the last few months, dozens of Russian journalists and media outlets have been harassed and put on government blacklists as "foreign agents" or "undesirable organisations".

Read more: Journalists Ressa and Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize