The pigs helping keep the skies safe

A pig patrol has been recruited by one of Europe's busiest airports to keep geese away from farmland in between the runways. The team of 20 drafted in by Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is part of a range of measures being used to reduce bird-strikes.

The BBC’s correspondent in the Netherlands Anna Holligan has been to see them in action.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.